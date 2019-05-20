|
Eleanor Josephine (Smith) Mackey
Staunton - Eleanor Josephine (Smith) Mackey, 87, widow of Leo L. Mackey, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Legacy at North Augusta. She was born on May 30, 1931 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Russell and Katherine (Whiteside) Smith.
Eleanor was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and Dunsmore Business College, where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 60 years. Eleanor was a member of Vesuvius Baptist Church and most recently attended Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Kaye Roberts and her husband, Tim of Staunton and Dana Parrish and her husband, Doug of Mount Sidney; brother, Russell B. Smith, Jr. and his wife, Irina of Montana; grandchildren, Ashton, Kate, and Natalie; step great - grandchildren, Megan, Stephanie, and Sarah Roberts, Kingston and Kohen; as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 6410 Lee Jackson Hwy, Steeles Tavern, with Pastor John Crawford, III officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to Legacy Hospice, c/o CHA Foundation, 500 Faulconer Drive, Suite 200 Charlottesville, VA 22903 and Legacy at North Augusta Benevolent Care Fund, 1410 A. N. Augusta St., Staunton, VA 24401.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Legacy at North Augusta and Eleanor's caregiver, Celesta Perrier for their loving care of Eleanor and her family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
