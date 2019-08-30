|
Elinor Elizabeth (Payne) Hutchison
Staunton - Elinor Elizabeth (Payne) Hutchison, 97, known to many friends as "Eddy", died on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at Brookdale Staunton. She had resided at Brookdale since February 2018 and before Brookdale, on Rainbow Drive for 53 years.
She was born November 8, 1921 in Charleston, West Virginia, the only child of Olin Frank and Cliffie (Henderson) Payne. Her family left Charleston during the Great Depression for Craigsville, Virginia to care for her maternal grandparents.
She attended Mary Washington College (now University). Although she had a life-long love of learning, she was unable to continue due to family obligations, and she enrolled, and graduated from, Dunsmore Business College in Staunton. In 1956, she became the assistant to the co-founder of Smith's Transfer Corporation and later managed licensing for the company until 1980, when she retired. It was at Smith's that she became known as "Eddy".
Upon retirement, she owned and operated "Additions", a retail store on The Wharf in Staunton.
On April 13, 1950, she married James N. Hutchison, a marriage that lasted until his death in 2001.They had two sons: David, of Washington, DC, and Michael, of Los Angeles, each of whom survives her, as well as two grandsons.
She was actively engaged in the League of Women Voters, and the Quota Club of Staunton, as well as Phone-Friends, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Staunton- Augusta Church Relief Association (SACRA), and her church, Central United Methodist Church.
In accordance with her wishes, her remains were donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program in Richmond, VA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 AM at Central United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Lewis and Beverley Streets in Staunton with the Rev. Won Un officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 953, Staunton, VA 24402; SACRA. 205 N. Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401; or The Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad, 1601 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019