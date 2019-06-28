|
|
Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Bowman Hodge
- - Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Bowman Hodge was born July 29, 1925 to Price Ellis Bowman and Elsie Mabel St. Clair Bowman on the family farm near Boones Mill, Virginia. She grew up in Bassett, Virginia with her two brothers, Galen E. Bowman and Wayne S. Bowman. She graduated from Bassett High School and went on to earn her B.A. degree from Bridgewater College. It was there that she met the love of her life, Roy H. Hodge, Jr., and they were married on December 21, 1946. A year of teaching at Spencer-Penn High in Henry County was followed by two and a half years of teaching at Valley High School in Bath County. Their four children were born in Bath County, and Libby fulfilled her dreams of being a mom and also a teacher. She was fortunate to enjoy the closeness of other Hodge family members who lived nearby and to pursue community activities through Hot Springs Garden Club, the choir at Warm Springs Presbyterian Church and leadership of the upperclassmen at Valley High. In 1957 the family moved to Danville, Virginia. Not having family there, they were all blessed to enjoy a special extended family on Marshall Terrace where she continued to reside until 2017. After a 10-year hiatus from teaching while her children were small, Libby enthusiastically returned to the classroom at George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. She had a passion for teaching and was well respected by her colleagues as well as her students who knew her to be welcoming and fair minded. After twenty-six years of teaching Spanish, she retired in 1986. In addition to her career she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, The Book Shelf and The Wednesday Club as well as other professional organizations. She moved to Bridgewater Retirement Community in Bridgewater, Virginia in 2017 and lived there until her death on June 25, 2019. Her family is grateful for the caregivers there and the loving support which they gave.
Libby was predeceased by her parents, her brothers and a sister-in-law, Bunny Gibson Bowman. Her husband of 56 years, Roy H. Hodge Jr., passed in 2003. Also predeceasing her were her son, Lt. Roy H. Hodge III (US Navy) and her son-in-law Glen A. Draper.
Left to remember her with love and admiration for her independent and resilient nature and her unwavering love for her family are daughters Ellis Ann "Ellie" Hodge Draper Flory (Phil Flory) of Bridgewater, Virginia; Mary Beth Hodge (Harvie Martin) of Waynesboro, Virginia; and Martha Hodge Mallery (Dr. Malcolm Mallery) of Danville, Virginia. She is also survived by granddaughters, Dr. Jennie Draper of Richmond, Virginia; Rebecca Ann Draper Hughes (Kevin Hughes) of Brooklyn, New York; Carrie Draper Newcomb (John Newcomb) of Columbia, South Carolina; Annie Wright (Josh Dent) of Richmond, Virginia; and Molly Wright (Ben Earley) of Richmond, Virginia; and great granddaughter, Juniper Ann Hughes. Libby's sisters-in-law Nancy Moffett Bowman, Paige Hodge Wheeler, and Bettie Hodge Compton as well as many other extended family members are also left to cherish her memory.
The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home in Danville on Monday, July 1 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, July 2 the immediate family will gather at Warm Springs Cemetery in Bath County, Virginia for burial. A celebratory reception in Bridgewater will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Staunton Augusta Arts Center, 20 S. New Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or to the .
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main in Danville, is serving the Hodge family.
Published in The News Leader from June 28 to July 1, 2019