Elizabeth Ann Wiseman Parr
Fishersville - Elizabeth Ann Wiseman Parr, 84, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Augusta Health.
She was born February 17, 1935 in Rockbridge to the late Charles A. Wiseman and the late Mary Armstrong Wiseman.
She was a graduate of the class of 1953 from Wilson High School. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac B. Parr.
She is survived by her children, Linda Troxell and her husband, Mike, Deanna Lotts and Andrew Parr; grandchildren, Jason Coiner and wife, Stephanie, Kriston Parr and Dylan Bell; siblings, Nancy Alfred and special friend, Bob Scates, Barbara Swortzel and special friend, Donnie Lawhorne and Lewis Reed Wiseman; her neighbor of 55 years, Jane Kidd and her pets, Bailey, Jasmine, Daisy and Bo.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 and where a funeral service will be held 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Merle Fisher.
Interment will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Augusta Health in the ICU, Dr. Gonzales, Dr. Meade, Dr. Valente, Dr. Puzio, and nurses; Mollie, Rod, Kari, Michael and Will.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 33 Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019