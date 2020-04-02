|
Elizabeth D Ramsey
Staunton - Elizabeth (Dulaney) Ramsey, 84, widow of Marshall William Ramsey, of Staunton, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at The Legacy at North Augusta.
She was born January 24, 1936, in Shenandoah County, a daughter of the late Harley Dulaney and Mary (Dulaney) Koontz.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Ramsey was employed by Arthur Ware Elementary School.
She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Women of the Church, and Elder and Choir member.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Harley Dulaney, Jr.; and two sisters, Connie Waters and Mary Ellen Stern.
Family members include a son, Matthew Ramsey; a granddaughter, Brittany Ramsey; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Thornrose Cemetery.
Friends may call during business hours at the Henry Funeral Home on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the , Central and Western VA Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020