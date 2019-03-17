|
Elizabeth Graves
- - Elizabeth Graves, 92, passed away Wednesday morning, March 13th at the Cottingham House under Hospice care, in Seneca, South Carolina.
Burial and a graveside service will be conducted 2pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Rockgate Cemetery, in Crozet, Virginia with an Elder from the Kingdom Hall of Waynesboro, Virginia officiating.
Elizabeth was a devoted Jehovah Witness her entire life and was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. She attended services in the Kingdom Hall in Waynesboro, Virginia, and Walhalla, South Carolina.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Linda Black, her son, Thomas Graves and his wife Karen Graves, two grandsons and their wives, Scott and Crystal Graves, and Mike and Beth Graves, and four great-grandchildren, Ben, Nick, Alice and Charles Graves.
Teague Funeral Home is assisting in the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019