Elizabeth H. Kennedy
Stuarts Draft - Elizabeth "Bebe" (Hairfield) Kennedy, 71, widow of Roger Kennedy, died peacefully at home Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Hampton "Hammie" and his wife, Betty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hampton and Josephine; two brothers, John Howard and Harvey; a sister, Harriette; her step-mother, Ruth; two very close friends, Lana Stokes and Wanda Bryant; and her food fairy, Jay Bird.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
