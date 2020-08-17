Elizabeth Hatch Pollard



Staunton - Elizabeth Hatch Pollard of Staunton, died on August 15, 2020. She was born December 5, 1925 in Pittsboro, North Carolina, the daughter of Edwin Brown Hatch and Elizabeth Chapin Hatch. She attended Pittsboro Public Schools and received an AB in English from Meredith College, Raleigh, North Carolina.



An ardent lover of art, flowers, history, and antiques, Betsy was a gracious person who created beauty around her. She worked as an advertising copywriter for a large department store, taught kindergarten, conducted private tours as a docent for Colonial Williamsburg, volunteered for the Staunton Augusta Art Center, served on the beautification committee for the city of Staunton, in addition to volunteering for other community organizations. She was an active member of the Augusta Garden Club; she received recognition for her many contributions to include Historic Garden Week Chair and District Chair of Historic Garden Week for the Garden Club of Virginia.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by William Carter Pollard, her husband of 71 years.



She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Barrett P. and LD Arnold, III, Elizabeth P. and Jesse Hemeter, Anne P. and Jacob McFerren, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



A private burial will be held in Farmville, North Carolina.









