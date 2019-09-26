Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Johnston Breaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Johnston Breaux Obituary
Elizabeth Johnston Breaux

Staunton - Elizabeth ("Libby") Johnston Breaux was born on March 23, 1942 in Staunton, VA to the late Rosa ("Trixie") and Theodore Johnston, Sr. Her family moved to Roanoke, VA, where she graduated from Addison High School as salutatorian (second) of her class. She was also crowned "Miss Addison," the school's equivalent to Prom Queen, based on popularity, academics, and character. In 1964, Libby graduated cum laude from Hampton University, and went on to earn her Medical Degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania.

Libby played the French horn, trumpet, and piano. She loved books, movies, history, concerts, dance, and travel. She traveled extensively for work and pleasure throughout Europe, Morocco, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Libby was a loving sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother. She doted on her two grandchildren, Kayla (7) and Gavin (3). She called each "Darlin'" and bragged that she liked to "spoil them rotten!"

Libby is survived by her daughter, Melanie Breaux, Esq., and son-in-law, Justin Flax; grandchildren, Kayla and Gavin; brothers, Theodore Johnston, Jr., MD, Charles Johnston, MBA, and Thomas Johnston, Esq.; four nieces and nephews; and other beloved family and friends.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.