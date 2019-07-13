|
ELIZABETH L. BERNHARDT
Staunton - Elizabeth (Lamb) Bernhardt, 72, wife of William J. Bernhardt, of Staunton, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her residence.
She was born February 6, 1947, in Highland County, a daughter of the late William Loftus and Madeline (Gwin) Lamb.
She was a 1965 graduate of Fort Defiance High School.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Stellar One as a Vice President.
She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church where she served as treasurer and Elder.
She enjoyed shopping, and her family brought great joy in her life, especially, her granddaughter, the love of her life.
In addition to her husband of 39 years, family members include two daughters, Wendy Caren Gray and Patricia Lynn Gray, both of Staunton; two brothers, William C. Lamb (Madelaine) of Maryland and James L. Lamb (Tesi) of Staunton; a sister, Frances Fairfield (Alan) of Staunton; a granddaughter, Madelyn English Ogden of Staunton; a son-in-law, Christopher M. Ogden; numerous devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends including the Fort Defiance Class of 1965.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bethany Presbyterian Church by the Rev. John K. Craft. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Chris Ogden, Ben Fairfield, Frank Dawson, Alan Fairfield, James Lamb, and William Lamb.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Fort Defiance High School Class of 1965.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the NET Research Fundation, 321 Columbus Ave., Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 13 to July 16, 2019