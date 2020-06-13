Elizabeth L. Dean
Stuarts Draft - Elizabeth Reid Lucas Dean, 92, of Stuarts Draft, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her son's residence in Stuarts Draft.
Mrs. Dean was born in Rockbridge County to Robert Lawrence and Louise (Supinger) Lucas on July 22, 1927. She graduated from Brownsburg High School. She married Russell Brown Dean Sr. on October 4, 1946 in Waynesboro, VA.
Mrs. Dean was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, the UMW at CUMC, and a dedicated volunteer in the CUMC Food Pantry. She was a lifetime member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, and a lifetime member of Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad Auxiliary. She also served as an area coordinator for the Red Cross Blood Mobile and was a past member of the Stuarts Draft VFW Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Gayle D Garber; twin grandsons, Jason and Christopher Patton; and a grandson, Joshua Tyler Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Dean is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Russell B., Jr. and Kimberly L. Dean of Stuarts Draft, Glenn E. and Marsha E. Dean of Waynesboro; two daughters, Jeanie M. Patton of Stuarts Draft and Mary S. Dean of Virginia Beach; sister, Mildred L. Casiday of Staunton; brother, Howard L. and Annie B. Lucas of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, David H. Dean, Dawn D. and Jeff Trimble, Kristi C. and John Ewing, William E. "BJ" and Mindy Reid, Brandy R. and Chris Quintero, Mary Amelia "Amy" Patton, John Thomas Dean, Jason C. and Ashley Davis, Kelly E. Dean and James Ford-Fleming, Jamie S. and Tristan Davis, Rose L. Patton, Johnathan D. Fitzgerald, and Jacob D. Fitzgerald; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be private. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway.
Pallbearers will be David Dean, William "BJ" Reid, John Dean, Jason Davis, Jamie Davis, Johnathan Fitzgerald, Jacob Fitzgerald, and Walker Dean. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad Auxiliary.
Memorial contributions may be given to Calvary United Methodist Church or the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.
The family of Elizabeth Dean wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of the Shenandoah for their care in the last several weeks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Stuarts Draft - Elizabeth Reid Lucas Dean, 92, of Stuarts Draft, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her son's residence in Stuarts Draft.
Mrs. Dean was born in Rockbridge County to Robert Lawrence and Louise (Supinger) Lucas on July 22, 1927. She graduated from Brownsburg High School. She married Russell Brown Dean Sr. on October 4, 1946 in Waynesboro, VA.
Mrs. Dean was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, the UMW at CUMC, and a dedicated volunteer in the CUMC Food Pantry. She was a lifetime member of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, and a lifetime member of Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad Auxiliary. She also served as an area coordinator for the Red Cross Blood Mobile and was a past member of the Stuarts Draft VFW Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Gayle D Garber; twin grandsons, Jason and Christopher Patton; and a grandson, Joshua Tyler Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Dean is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Russell B., Jr. and Kimberly L. Dean of Stuarts Draft, Glenn E. and Marsha E. Dean of Waynesboro; two daughters, Jeanie M. Patton of Stuarts Draft and Mary S. Dean of Virginia Beach; sister, Mildred L. Casiday of Staunton; brother, Howard L. and Annie B. Lucas of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, David H. Dean, Dawn D. and Jeff Trimble, Kristi C. and John Ewing, William E. "BJ" and Mindy Reid, Brandy R. and Chris Quintero, Mary Amelia "Amy" Patton, John Thomas Dean, Jason C. and Ashley Davis, Kelly E. Dean and James Ford-Fleming, Jamie S. and Tristan Davis, Rose L. Patton, Johnathan D. Fitzgerald, and Jacob D. Fitzgerald; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be private. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 1870 Stuarts Draft Highway.
Pallbearers will be David Dean, William "BJ" Reid, John Dean, Jason Davis, Jamie Davis, Johnathan Fitzgerald, Jacob Fitzgerald, and Walker Dean. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad Auxiliary.
Memorial contributions may be given to Calvary United Methodist Church or the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.
The family of Elizabeth Dean wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Hospice of the Shenandoah for their care in the last several weeks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.