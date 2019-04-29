|
Elizabeth Lee (Nelson) Fisher
Staunton - Elizabeth Lee (Nelson) Fisher, 82, of Staunton, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab. in Staunton.
She was born in Springhill, Virginia on June 27, 1936 a daughter of the late Bradford Morgan and Mozelle (Nelson) Strother.
She was a member of Augusta Street United Methodist Church.
Her parents; husband, Elwood A. Fisher, Sr.; son, Robert L. Fisher; grandson, Coleman D. Neeley and brother, Charles Strother all preceded her in death.
She is survived by six children, Judy, Elwood, Jr. (Carol), Crystal, Denia, Danny and Charlotte Ann Fisher; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; three siblings, John Strother (Evelyn), Mary Jones (Louis, Sr.), and Betty Strother; a devoted four legged companion, her Yorkie, Benny; two special nieces Karen Curry (Arthur) and Ella Spears (Sam); a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Augusta Street United Methodist Church.
Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Professional services provided by the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home (540-886-2601).
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019