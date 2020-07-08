Elizabeth Miller Strickler
Elizabeth Miller Strickler of Greensboro, NC passed away on July 5th, 2020 at Cone Hospital. A private service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Raphine Virginia for the family, Saturday July 11, 2020 at 2pm.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Wallace A. Strickler. She is survived by three sons, Alan Strickler of Raphine VA, Dale Strickler and wife Linda of Irving TX, Dean Strickler and wife Karen of Staley NC. She is also survived by her two brothers Milton Miller of Raphine VA and Joe Miller of Oxnard CA, ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Elizabeth Bell Miller was born October 4,1927. She grew up to be valedictorian at Brownsburg High School in 1945. She graduated from Montreat College and then married Wallace Strickler. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She loved gardening and working with missions through First Presbyterian Church where she was a long time member. She lived a long and blessed life and will be greatly missed by all.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian church, 617 N. Elm St. Greensboro N.C. 27401.
As a way of remembering and sharing memories, everyone is invited to go to www.forbisanddick.com
and share with the family on their tribute page.