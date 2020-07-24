1/2
Elizabeth Snead Poe
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Staunton - Elizabeth was born on November 16, 1921 in Augusta County and passed on July 23, 2020.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Volney and Daisy (Hays) Snead and was born near Pkin on the Saint Mary River.

Elizabeth has two brothers, Albert and Basil Snead and five sisters, Loreen Snead Fauber, Zelia Dare Snead Coulter, Gladys Snead Bowles, Erma Snead Sorrels, and Mary Snead. They were a close family and community who used oxen and horses and their wits to farm, travel, and live through the great depression.

Elizabeth graduated from Spottswood High School, Class of 1940, and in her younger years worked in manufacturing and health care.

Elizabeth married her lifelong love, Lawrence Poe in 1949. They had known each other their entire lives and they had three sons, Michael (Nancy), Curtis (Betty) and Mark Poe; five grandchildren, Andrea Mitrisin (Andrew), Audrey, Charles (Rebecca), Caleb, and Josh Poe (Cheyenne); and a great granddaughter, Harper Poe. Elizabeth has many nieces and nephews and considered each one special.

She lived a rich and exciting life raising her family in Staunton. Traveling throughout the U.S. to visit national parks and other attractions was one of her most enjoyable activities. Remembering so many friends and neighbors and her love of her church family at Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church, to which she devoted a life time of faith.

Elizabeth is a gracious, wise and loving person and will be missed.

A sincere and heart felt thank you to all of Elizabeth's "Libby's" caregivers through her latter years.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Elizabeth Walker.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 24 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
2 entries
July 25, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time. I had the pleasure of knowing Poe through my parents Buddy and Jenny Stinespring while attending Marquis Memorial. Always a smile, a sweet lady. She will missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Cindy Stinespring Knapp
July 24, 2020
Will miss her so much she was my girl she asked me every morning how I was doing
Eartha L Johnson
