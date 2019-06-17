|
Elizabeth W. Lewis
Staunton - Elizabeth Ann Waddy-Lewis, 72, of 20 Hamrick Street, wife of Robert R. Lewis of 502 Hoover Street, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence.
She was born January 17, 1947 in Greenville, VA, a daughter of the late James Caldwell and Blanche (Alexander) Waddy.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Lewis was employed by Western State Hospital with 35 years of service.
She loved knitting, gardening, reading, her fish pond, music and her hotrods.
In addition to her husband, family members include two sons, Clifford Waddy and Maureen of Marietta, Georgia and Robert R. Lewis, Jr., of Staunton; a daughter and son-in-law, Denitra and Bernard Merchant, IV; a sister-in-law, Virginia Alexander; two grandchildren, Shaquana Lewis of Quantico, VA and Shakira Waller of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six nieces, Tamar Grier, Sylvia Strother, Sylvia Spencer of Staunton, Lynn Waddy of Roanoke, Pamela Cooke of Lansing, MI, and Donna Fuller of Philadelphia, PA; three nephews, Reggie Waddy of Staunton, James Alexander of Danville, and Carl Alexander, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; and three loyal companions, her dogs, Tiny, Abby, and Chechee.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Alexander; two sisters, Margaret Taylor and Thelma Waddy; and two nieces, Enza Alexander and Mary Katherine Alexander.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor. Michael Turner. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Reggie Waddy, Ronnie Bostic, Lamar Waddy, Orlando Alexander, Aaron Waddy, Kevin Huffer, Robert Green, and Steve Spitler.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 17 to June 20, 2019