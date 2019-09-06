|
Ella C. Bennett
Fishersville - On September 5, 2019 Ella Mae Callison Bennett,84, ran into the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord. She was married to James Paul Bennett of Fishersville, VA for nearly 67 years. They had two daughters Sharon and Teresa. She passed away at home with her family by her side.
Sharon married Jack Smith and gave Mrs. Bennett two grandsons, David and Jonathan. Sharon and Jack reside in Waynesboro, VA; David lives in Tempe, AZ; and Jonathan lives in St. Petersburg, FL. Jonathan with his wife Kristi gave Mrs. Bennett four great-grandchildren: Jack, Jason, Jonah, and Kathryn. Mrs. Teresa married David Whelan and gave two grandchildren, Benjamín and Jessica. Teresa and Dave reside in Arlington, VA; Benjamin lives in Falls Church, VA; and Jessica lives in Arlington, VA. Despite the distances, all of Mrs. Bennett's family remains close.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Augusta County, VA to John Walker and Lillie Tinsley Callison, both deceased. Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by brothers Raymond and John Callison, Jr. and sisters Dorothy Craig and Shirley Snow. Surviving Mrs. Bennett are her brother and his wife James and Loretta Callison of Swoope and sisters Annie Sheets of Fishersville, VA and Deanna Weaver of Midwest City, OK.
Mrs. Bennett worked for JC Penney, American Safety Razor, and General Electric where she made life-long friends. However, she most liked being a regional manager for Avon where she guided so many new employees, inspiring them to improve their skills.
Mrs. Bennett was a generous and loving person, sharing with those less fortunate, and always demonstrating great hospitality. She loved to laugh and tease. She was willing to share what she had learned to prevent mishaps for others. She was a great homemaker with boundless energy.
The family will receive friends and family Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel in Staunton, VA by Pastor Peter Grimm. Burial will be private at a later date. Active pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, grandchildren, and nephews.
Those who knew Ella feel the tremendous loss of a dear friend, but we rejoice in having known her and in her ability to make us laugh and smile.
