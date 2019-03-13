Services
McCutcheon's Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Rd
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 943-6938
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foursquare Church On The Hill
100 Four Square Lane
Fishersville, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Foursquare Church On The Hill
100 Four Square Lane
Fishersville, VA
Lyndhurst - Ella Ruby (Bell) Diggs, 86, of Lyndhurst passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home in Lyndhurst, Virginia.

Ella was born on December 12, 1932 in Augusta County, Virginia to the late Frank, Sr. and Gertrude (Brown) Bell.

Ella was a member of Steadfast Church of God in Christ where she served as church mother for numerous years.

Ella was preceded in death by her husband James E. Diggs, Sr.; her parents; two sons, Roy and Donald Diggs; three brothers, Filmore, Herman and Alan Bell; one sister, Ozella Woodson.

Ella is survived by two sons, James Diggs, Jr. and David Diggs; six daughters, Delzora Tharpe, Gloria Diggs, Marion Young, Vanessa McMullen, Deborah (Charlie) Jones, Sandra (Bobby) Miller; two brothers, George and Frank Bell, Jr.; one sister; Phyllis Harris; numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Foursquare Church On The Hill, 100 Four Square Lane Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Visitation for friends will be from 9-11:00 a.m. the morning of the service at the church. Interment will be at Beulah Baptist Church in Stuarts Draft, Virginia.

Professional services are entrusted to McCutcheon's Funeral Home (540) 943-6938.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
