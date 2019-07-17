|
Ellen (Baber) Carter
Waynesboro - Ellen (Baber) Carter, 94, of Waynesboro, VA passed away at her residence in Georgia on July 5, 2019. She was born in 1925 in Crimora, VA, daughter of the late William Greenberry Baber and Lena Ann (Shaner) Baber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lt. Cmdr. George William Carter (USN-Retired); her son, Bruce William Carter; her brothers, Elwood (Rena), Everett (Peggy), Ernest, and Eugene Baber; and her sisters, Eva Hopkins (William), Elsie V. Baber, Edith Andrews-Feldbusch (Emory and John) and Ethel Ann Sparhawk (Edward).
She graduated from New Hope High School in 1942 and worked at Dupont before marrying her husband. She was an award-winning horticulturist and a successful artist specializing in beach, marsh and country scenes. She is a member of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her children: daughters, Linda (Wonder Woman) Carter and Betty Carter Rosenthal (Bubba), son, Dennis George Carter (Karen); niece, Virginia Ginger Johnson (Newton); sisters in-law, Hilda Lee Alexander Baber and Georganna Keirsey Baber; grandchildren, Jason Carter, Sara Rosenthal DiPalermo (Bryan), Dr. Rachel Rosenthal (Doug Rasler), Jordan Marie Rosenthal, Dana Ellen Carter, Stacy Nichole Carter; great-grandchildren, Eliza Rose DiPalermo, Ethan David DiPalermo, twins, Esther Rose Rasler and Solomon Everid Rasler and many more nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones.
A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Crimora Branch Rd, Crimora, VA 24431. A viewing and visitation with family will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Dennis Carter, Neil Baber, Tony Hoffman, Rusty Baber, Mark Baber, and Luke Hoffman. Honorary pallbearers will be Newton Johnson, Steve Baber, and Carl Brdar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Crimora Branch Rd, Crimora, VA 24431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
