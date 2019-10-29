|
Ellen E. Armstrong
Staunton - Ellen Evangeline (Botkin) Armstrong, 86, widow of Glen Riley Armstrong of The Legacy at North Augusta, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Armstrong was born in Bath County, Virginia on August 5, 1933, a daughter of the late Frazier W. "Detter" and Pauline V. (Carpenter) Botkin.
Ellen was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and prior to retiring from the Farm Bureau she was employed by Leggett's Department Store.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Armstrong was preceded in death by a niece, Linda Pitt.
Surviving is a brother, Waldo W. Botkin and his wife Norma of Fishersville; a sister, Florance V. McCoy of Stuarts Draft; and three nieces, Sharon J. Botkin, Donna L. Gunderson, and Vickie Thompson.
A Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor John K. Craft.
The family will receive friends following the service.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions "In Memory of Ellen Armstrong" to The Legacy at North Augusta, Benevolent Care Fund, 1410A N. Augusta Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019