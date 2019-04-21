|
|
Ellen Lucille "Nell" Nicely
Lyndhurst - Ellen Lucille "Nell" Nicely, 95, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019.
She was born in Rockbridge County on November 20, 1923, a daughter of the late Edward Lee and Mary Emma (Summers) Wine.
Ellen was a homemaker, a babysitter and a member of Lyndhurst United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Lee Nicely; siblings, Billy Wine and his wife, Inez, Mary Virginia Blair, Edward Lee Wine, Jr., Mae Marie Gutshall, Faye Flemming, and an infant brother, Curtis Wine; and granddaughter, Merritt Nicely.
Survivors include her sons, John Ray Nicely of Sherando, Robert Lee Nicely of Charlottesville, and Wallace Clinton Nicely, and wife, Donna of Lyndhurst; daughter, Becky Hewitt and husband, E.J. of Lyndhurst; grandchildren, Jon Nicely and wife, Donna, Brian Nicely, Renee Wyant and husband, David, Deanna Hartwig and husband, Danny, Cindy Wright and husband, D.F., Ashley Willhoit and husband, Charles, Sean Ladaga, and Connie Piller; great grandchildren, Jeremy Nicely, Brandon Nicely, Kelsey Nicely, Clarissa Nicely, Ayden Wyant, Madison Nicely, Andy Nicely, Hope Hartwig, Elizabeth Greis and husband, Jimmy, Jake Floyd and wife, Emilee, Zach Piller, Emma Piller and Charlie Willhoit; and great-great grandchildren, Tristen Nicely, Trace Greis, Kylie Piller, Reagan Floyd, and Asher Hartwig.
A funeral service be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Active pallbearers will be Jon Nicely, Brian Nicely, David Wyant, Ayden Wyant, D.F. Wright, Jake Floyd, Jimmy Greis and Zach Piller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas and Sandy Marion, John and Faye Pleasants, Ralph and Judy Oakes, Don and Mary Wright, Sandy Alger, Jeanie Fisher, Tony and Teressa Floyd, Lyndhurst UMW, Nena Farris RN, Christina Losh, Kirk and Rosa Cline, Elizabeth Showers, and her nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 317, Lyndhurst, Va 22952 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019