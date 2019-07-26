Services
Ellnora C. Senger

Ellnora C. Senger Obituary
Ellnora C. Senger

Bridgewater - Ellnora C. Senger, 83, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Bridgewater Home.

She was born in Mount Solon on July 9, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Russel Olen and Gussie Naomi (Edwards) Senger.

Ellnora retired from Bridgewater Home. She graduated from North River High School, class of 1956. She was a member of the Sangerville Church of the Brethren. Ellnora spent many hours cracking walnuts.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda McCarthy, of Augusta Co.; a sister, Joyce L. Diehl and husband Rollin, of Mt. Crawford; two grandchildren, Jonathan Smith and Cristina Bowman; and two great grandchildren, Ka-Leah Smith and Brynleigh Smith; two nephews, Virgin Shull and Arnold Shull; special friends Dean and Judy Botkin

She was preceded in death by a sister Betty Senger.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Chaplain Russ Barb officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 214, Bridgewater, VA 22812.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 26 to July 29, 2019
