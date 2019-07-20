|
Elmer Shifflett
Lyndhurst -
Elmer Silas Shifflett, 90 a resident of Lyndhurst,VA passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Augusta Health. He had numerous names he would answer to, such as Elmer, Butch, Junior, Dad and Pop.He was the son of the late Elmer Shifflette and Lucille Coleman Shifflette and was born on July 9, 1929 in Greene County.
He met the love of his life, Geraldine Shifflett (aka-Gerri) in Selma, AL in May 1949. They married September 30, 1949. He was blessed with two children,son, Gary and wife Pam,who is like a loving daughter, plus their daughter Linda. He is also blessed with three grandchildren plus their spouses who are an additional three grandchildren, plus nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will take place 2:00 P.M Tuesday ,July 23,2019 at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Interment will occur prior to the celebration of life.
McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from July 20 to July 23, 2019