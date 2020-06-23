Elsie B. Seaman
Raphine - Elsie Madeline (Byers) Seaman, 94, widow of Edwin Hall Seaman, of Raphine, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born February 27, 1926, in Montebello, a daughter of the late Thomas Benjamin and Lucy (Hite) Byers.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Dillard Byers; and a grandchild, Christopher Seaman.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas E. and Martha Seaman of Fairfield and Bobby and Emily Seaman of Staunton; a brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Georgie Byers; two grandchildren, Jennifer Rea (Thomas) Harrisonburg and Joe Seaman of Fairfield; two great grandchildren, Emily and Brody Rea; and special friends, Carlton, Becky and Laurel Truxell, Todd and Leslie Royer, and Jessica Lotts.
A private graveside service will be held.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Raphine Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.