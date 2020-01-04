Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Staunton - Elsie Claytor Doyle passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1932 in Augusta County. Elsie was the second of nine children born to James Edward and Effie Sprouse Claytor. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Emmett G. Doyle Jr. and by five siblings: Denver Claytor, Corrinne Thomas, Edna Harris, Lt. Cmdr. Lindwood Claytor, and Naomi Sprouse. She is survived by three siblings: Douglas Claytor, James Claytor, and Drucilla White. She is also survived by her three children: Geneva Jane Fridley, Pat Wilcher and his wife Anita, and Bruce Doyle his wife Sherry; as well as seven grandchildren: Jason and Simon, Jeremey and Casey, and Lance, Emma and Leigh. She is also survived by many loving great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Elsie spent her professional life in accounting and bookkeeping. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Craigsville, VA. She loved to be outside in her garden and was always reading. She was known as a loving wife, mother, supportive sister, and a devoted friend to many. Elsie touched many lives that will be forever be changed and may she be remembered as a faithful woman of God that made a difference to everyone she met and knew.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Henry Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wilcher, Casey Wilcher, Simon Fridley, Evan Bourne, Jimmy Quinn and Jim Smith.

Donations can be made to either St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Craigsville or .

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
