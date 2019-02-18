|
|
Elsie M. Crawford
Staunton - Elsie Doretta (McGee) Crawford, 75, died Sunday, February 17, 2019.
She was born on August 8, 1943 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Edward McGee and Irene (Hackett) Dickerson.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a seamstress by Genesco. She was a member of Lawson Chapel in Fairfield.
Mrs. Crawford is preceded in death by her soulmate of 40 years, William Smith, Jr.
Surviving family members include a son, Franklin Nathaniel Crawford of Harrisonburg; four daughters, Carolyn Stevenson (James), of Staunton, Cynthia Graham of Ruther Glen, Judy Butler (James), of Ruther Glen, and Sandra Stuart (Tyrone) of Staunton; a sister, Margaret Crawford (Owen); fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Minister Gerald Blair.
The family will received friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and also anytime at the residence.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019