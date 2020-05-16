|
Elsie M. Walker
Verona - Elsie Marie (Pritt) Puffenbarger Walker, 90, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehab Center.
She was born June 28, 1929, in Hot Springs, a daughter of the late Russell Rodney and Ollie Thelma (Defibaugh) Pritt.
She was a member of Verona United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Open Door Sunday School class. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and a past member of the Apple Dumpling Gang. She loved her Sunday School class and church family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She told everybody, "I love you". She was also known for her homemade biscuits.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Puffenbarger; her second husband, Joseph Walker; a son, Russell Puffenbarger; and three brothers, James, Thomas, and William Pritt.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Clinton and Ellen Puffenbarger; a daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Larry Mauzy; a sister, Mary Hanks; five grandchildren, Jimmy Puffenbarger (Rae), Jamie Sue Puffenbarger (Anthony), Todd Mauzy (Carola), Penny Shiflet (Eric), and Cassie Alger (Jed); and 10 great grandchildren, Tyler, Charles, Patrick, Alejandro, Jonathan, Santiago, Scott, Ryan, Wil, and Tyler; one great great grandchild, Lucas; a sister-in-law, Louise Pritt; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
We want to thank the nurses and staff at Kings Daughters for their dedicated and loving care.
Memorials may be made to the Open Door Sunday School class, Verona, VA.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 16 to May 19, 2020