Elwood H. Wagner
Swoope - Elwood Hansford Wagner, 83, husband of Ida Sue (Harris) Wagner, of Swoope, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Wagner was born on May 23, 1937 in Swoope, VA, the son of the late Calvin and Catherine (Emoore) Wagner.
Mr. Wagner was an Army veteran and served our country for four years. He was a machinist and retired from McQuay International. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and loved his church. He was an avid gardener and farmer.
In addition to his wife, family members include two sons, Phillip (Jessica) Wagner and Wayne Wagner; a daughter, Kathy (John) Christian; a brother, Arthur Wagner; ten grandchildren, Jonathan Christian, Phillip E. Wagner, Jr., J.B. Christian, Haley Wagner, Katie Christian, April Wagner, Madison Wagner, Wyatt Wagner, Riley Wagner and Brooke Wagner; and a brother-in-law, Roy Conner.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Wagner and George Wagner and three sisters, Lucy Robertson, Ruth Conner and Argie Knott.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery by Reverend David Boger.
Active pallbearers will be Adam Miller, Chris Miller, Doug Riley, Jonathan Riley, Gene McIlwee and Sammy Rowe.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Wise, Bill Sellars, Jean Sparks, Steve Harris and Billy Rowe.
Memorials may be may to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 748 Trimbles Mill Road, Swoope, VA 24479.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.