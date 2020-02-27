|
|
Elwood Martin Hays, Sr.
Elwood Martin Hays, Sr., 93, widower of Bertha Elizabeth (Sensabaugh) Hays, of Verona, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab, Fishersville.
He was born December 16, 1926, in Vesuvius, a son of the late George C. and Gracie Lena (Hite) Hays.
Mr. Hays was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, he was employed by DuPont with 41 ½ years of service.
He was a member of Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church, and Verona Post #10826.
Elwood was an avid gardener, a devoted family man and the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Family members include a son, Elwood "Woody" Hays, Jr. (Penny); a daughter, Carol Jean Mitchell (Shan); five grandchildren, Lori Messer (Michael), Kristi West (Jerry), Karah Bunch (Jake), Joshua Mitchell, and Tyler Mitchell; and two special great granddaughters.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Augusta Memorial Park by the Rev. Russell Heinrich.
Active pallbearers will be Dale Knott, Kirk Knott, Michael Messer, Joshua Mitchell, Tyler Mitchell, Jeremy Cason Roy Gwin and Jerry West.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home.
Our family is very appreciative of the excellent care that Shenandoah Nursing Home gave our father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020