Elza Lee Waybright
1929 - 2020
Elza Lee Waybright

Elkton - Elza Lee Waybright, 91, of Elkton, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market. He was born April 7, 1929, in Augusta County and was the son of the late Willie C. and Ollie Simmons Waybright.

On April 24, 1965, he married, Norma Shifflett Waybright, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2009.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold Waybright and Robert Waybright and sister, Dorothy Waybright Moore.

Elza graduated from North River High School where he played baseball, basketball and ran track He was a lifetime farmer and retired from Food Lion where he enjoyed talking to customers. Over the years, Elza and his wife, Norma fostered over 11 children. He enjoyed raising them and talking to them. He loved attending church where he was very active and greeted people at the door.

He is survived by his foster daughters, Mary (Hammer) Beasley and Linda Hammer; seven nieces; one nephew; one special nephew, C.G. Moore and wife, Bonnie and a foster grandson, Michael Beasley.

Friends are encouraged to pay their respects on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Rev. Adam Snow and Rev. Jim Martin officiating.

Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.

In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be enforced and attendees will be encouraged to wear a face covering.

Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.




Published in The News Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
115 Nicholson Road
Elkton, VA 22827
540-298-1279
