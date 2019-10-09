|
|
Emanuel B. Funches
Staunton - Emanuel Burley Funches, 74, of Staunton, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
He was born September 18, 1945 in Charlottesville, a son of the late Henry Roscoe, Sr., and Effie Beatrice (Jackson) Funches.
Mr. Funches was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served in Vietnam where he was wounded and was Purple Heart recipient.
Family members include two brothers, Henry Funches, Jr. of Staunton and James E. "Funch" Funches of Delaware; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Middleton Funches in December of 2018, and his grandmother, Betty Jackson.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019