Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
For more information about
Emanuel Funches
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emanuel Funches
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emanuel B. Funches


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emanuel B. Funches Obituary
Emanuel B. Funches

Staunton - Emanuel Burley Funches, 74, of Staunton, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.

He was born September 18, 1945 in Charlottesville, a son of the late Henry Roscoe, Sr., and Effie Beatrice (Jackson) Funches.

Mr. Funches was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served in Vietnam where he was wounded and was Purple Heart recipient.

Family members include two brothers, Henry Funches, Jr. of Staunton and James E. "Funch" Funches of Delaware; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Middleton Funches in December of 2018, and his grandmother, Betty Jackson.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emanuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now