Emily Eckman Evans
Fishersville - Emily Eckman Evans, 80, wife of Robert (Bob) Heaton Evans of Fishersville, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Emily was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on February 9,1939, a daughter of the late Irene (Yeager) and Emil Eckman.
She received her Bachelor's degree from Allegheny College where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and honored to be the school's May Queen in 1961. Emily met Bob at Allegheny during her senior year, and they married on June 2, 1962.
Before moving to Virginia in 1972, she was a third-grade school teacher in the Cleveland, Ohio school system. After raising her family, she continued teaching as a substitute teacher in the Augusta County school system for fifteen years. Her favorite job, however, was being a mother.
She is a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro where she taught Sunday school for many years preparing her students for First Holy Communion. She, with the help of others, started the first Vacation Bible School at the church. She also sewed banners for the church and showed movies in the church hall for children on Saturday mornings.
Being very involved in the community, Emily was a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Arts Club, and the Twelve Dames craft club. She made cloth dolls as a hobby. Being an expert seamstress she had a business, "Finishing Touches," where she would complete sewing projects for others. She taught the Stock Market Game to students after school at the Stuarts Draft middle school. At her home in Fishersville, along with maintaining many gardens, she led the family in building a stable and fenced area for her daughter's horse "Hank."
In addition to her loving husband Bob of 57 years, Emily is survived by two daughters, two sons, and 9 grandchildren: Megan Evans McFarland, husband Jerry McFarland, daughter Ellie, and sons Robby and Evan of Damascus, Maryland; Scott Maurice Evans, wife Elizabeth (Marlowe) Evans and daughters, Ryleigh and Elle of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Stacey Virginia Evans and husband John Grant of Charlottesville, Virginia; Robert Maurice Evans, wife Lindsay (Cook) Evans and children, Thomas, Emily Virginia, Oliver, and Delilah of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by her sister Jean (Eckman) Cady and her husband Bob of Portland, Oregon.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Thursday, June 13, at 11 am, followed by a burial service at Augusta Memorial Park. There will be a lunch reception following the burial at the church.
McDow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from June 10 to June 13, 2019