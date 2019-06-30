|
|
Emily Law Kinsling
Richmond - Emily Law Kinsling, 51, of Richmond, Va. passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 after a brave struggle with cancer. She was born in Alexandria, Va. and grew up in Fairfax, Va. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University where she obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in social work. During her career she served as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Virginia and Chesterfield County. More recently she acted in the role of stay-at-home mom, lovingly raising her son. Emily was a kind and caring person who was always there for others, lending an ear and providing support. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and relaxing at the beach.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Kinsling of Richmond, Va.; son, Lucas Kinsling (13); parents, Robert and Jacqueline Law of Middlebrook, Va.; brother, Stephen (and Renee) Law of Clifton, Va.; sister, Elizabeth (and Chris) Hammond of Fairfax, Va.; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She leaves behind the family's beloved dachshund, Chance.
The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Third Church, 600 Forest Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23229. A reception for friends and family will follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Christopher's School Foundation, 711 St. Christopher's Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226 or online.
Published in The News Leader from June 30 to July 3, 2019