|
|
Emma Jearlean (Botkin) Armstrong
Deerfield - Emma Jearlean (Botkin) Armstrong, known to everyone as "Jerry," 79, of Deerfield, went to be with her Lord, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was the widow of the late Joseph Arch Armstrong who preceded her on July 11, 2000, after 42 years of marriage.
She was born December 19, 1939, near Doe Hill, a daughter of the late Charles William and Mary Shirley (Rexrode) Botkin.
Along with her husband, Jerry worked and managed Wilderness Farms from 1961 through 2002. She was baptized into the Methodist Church and attended McKendree United Methodist Church while living in Highland. Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Monterey High School. She was a member of the former Piney Mountain Cloggers for 10 years; AARP and Farm Bureau.
She was a great gardener, lawn keeper and cook. She taught many how to make bread, can and preserve food. She was known as the pioneer lady to many. She was great at showing others how to do things of times past and her legacy will live on.
Jerry was called "Nanny" by all her grandchildren and many other children, as well as, Mom and Grandma. She was a very active person, who helped anyone in need. She leaves to mourn many special friends and neighbors.
She is survived by a son, Wade Hampton "Tub" Armstrong and wife, Nina of Salisbury, Md.; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Armstrong of Staunton; granddaughter, Jennifer Armstrong Hevener; grandsons, Chris Armstrong of Staunton and Daniel and Neal Armstrong of Salisbury, Md., Gabriel Narduzzi and wife, Anna of San Antonio, Texas and Benjamin Narduzzi of Staunton; great-grandchildren, Joseph Hevener, Cameron Armstrong, Maddison Cash, Andrew Ralston, Emma Rose Narduzzi, Addin Armstrong and Owen Armstrong; as well as a sister, Wilma B. Simmons of Verona.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son Charles Jacob "Jake" Armstrong on February 2, 2013; five brothers, Franklin, Woodrow, Randolph, Dennis and Ray Botkin; and three sisters, Lola Armstrong, Grace Grogg and Marie Spain.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Obaugh Funeral Home with Rev. David George officiating. Interment to follow in McKendree Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Danny Truxell, William Revercomb, Dean Simmons, Raymond Collins, Donny Slawson, Frankie Berry, Joe and Chris Branscome.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Berry, Margo Clegg, David and Jeanne Troast, Patricia and Ray Darby, Denise Slawson, Cindy Revercomb, Jody Early, Randolph Hevener, Terry Simerly, Marion Ady, Susan Letner and Judy Collins.
The family will receive friends, 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McKendree Cemetery Association, c/o Sandy Botkin, P.O. Box 23, McDowell, Va. 24458.
Published in The News Leader from June 26 to June 29, 2019