|
|
Eric Petterson, III
Fishersville - Eric Hjalmar Petterson, III, 74, a resident of Fishersville, VA, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home.
A son of the late Eric Hjalmar Petterson, Jr. and Florence (Charles) Petterson, he was born April 9, 1944 in Newport News, VA.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Petterson worked for the Newport News shipyard, Ford Motor Company, and Anheuser-Busch. He was an avid NASCAR fan, loved the water, and enjoyed sailing and diving. He traveled extensively up and down the east coast.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Claudine (Upchurch) Petterson; daughters, Laura (Petterson) Lanciano and her husband Darwin, and Cheri Payton; son, Thomas G. Carpenter and his wife Donna; grandchildren, Dana Dixon, II and Daonna; great-grandchild, Dana Dixon, III; sisters, Christine McCauley and her husband George, Charlene Hunt and Irene Ferrell; an aunt, uncle, and several nieces and nephews.
As were his wishes, all services will be private for the family.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019