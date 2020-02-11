|
|
Erle William Potter
Midlothian - Erle William Potter, 72, of Midlothian, VA, died February 2, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife, May K. Potter.
Born on April 17, 1947 in Staunton, VA He was the son of the late William Martin Potter and the late Helen K. Potter.
He was a graduate of V.P.I. with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for VDOT for 46 years and retired as a State Equipment Engineer.
He is survived by a brother, Benny Potter (Gloria); sister, Betty Allen; nieces and nephews, Heath Potter, Wendy Snell (Mike); their children, Benjamin, Annalee, and Carrie-mae.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Sara Cannon Fund @ , P.O. Box 23197, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020