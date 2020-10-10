Erminie A. Harris
Fishersville - Erminie A. Harris, 95, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Erminie was born November 12, 1924 in Vesuvius, Virginia, daughter of the late Hale and Mary Austin and wife of the late Beryle T. Harris.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Todd M. Harris; brother, John W. Austin and her sister, Elizabeth A. Hays.
She is survived by her children, Tommy A. (Janis) Harris of Waynesboro, Terry L. (Susie) Harris of Lynchburg and Troy D. Harris of Waynesboro; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Preston L. Yancey Fire Co., 2015 Jefferson Hwy., Fishersville, VA 22939.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.