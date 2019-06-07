|
Ernest Criser, II
Waynesboro - Ernest Franklin Criser, II, 59, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Augusta Health.
A son of the late Eugene Franklin Criser and Sarah (Reid) Criser, he was born July 3, 1959 in Waynesboro, VA.
He was retired from Home Depot.
Surviving are his sisters, Carolyn C. "Connie" Harris of Waynesboro, Sally C. Money of Camden, NC, and Ann M. Criser of Waynesboro; nieces, Morgan Taylor Shedd, Kendall Ryan Shedd, and Heather Money DeCostillia; nephews, Colin Harris, Scott "Bubbie" Harris, and Shamus Harris; great-nieces, Makayla Lillian Davis, Sabel Harris, Carolyn Victoria Harris, and Savannah Harris; great-nephews, Brayden Harris, Dominic DeCastillia, and Vincent DeCastillia.
A memorial service will be held Sunday June 16, 2019, 1:00 PM at Second Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro Va. Family will receive friends following the service.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Child Care Program at the Waynesboro YMCA, or to a .
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from June 7 to June 10, 2019