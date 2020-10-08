Erskine G. Painter
Staunton - Erskine Glenwood Painter, 89, passed away on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) at his residence.
Born May 2, 1931 in Staunton, he was the son of Austin Glenwood and Elva Thorne (Reese) Painter.
Mr. Painter joined the Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War. He was a very active member of VFW Post 10826 in Verona. On July 25, 1953 he married Mary Catherine (Sellers) Painter. He was employed for 20 years at Western State Hospital in the food service department. Mr. Painter was an avid Nascar fan and loved hunting, fishing, and attending bluegrass festivals. Erskine was a friend to all, and never knew a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel Austin Painter; a brother, Neil H. Painter; a sister, Nancy J. Diehl; and a nephew, Mark Diehl.
In additional to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Linda Sue Harvey of Staunton; a sister, Wilda J. Varner of Lakewood, Calif.; a granddaughter, Katy Danielle Julian Shaver and husband Bradley of Greenville, three great-grandsons, Erskine Bradley Shaver, Eaghan Daniel Shaver and Kaleb Preston Shaver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13 in Green Hill Cemetery officiated by VFW Post 10826.
Memorials may be directed to the UVA Children's Hospital, PO Box 37963, Boone IA 50037 (www.giving.virginia.edu
), or to a charity of choice
.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.