|
|
Ervine D. Sprouse, Sr.
Craigsville - Ervine Delano Sprouse, Sr., 78, of 228 Snyder Lane, died Monday, September 26, 2019.
Born January 15, 1941 in Augusta County, he was a son of the late Melton Wright Sprouse and Lucinda Massie Sprouse. He was life-long farmer and had also been employed in construction and sawmill operation. Ervine's passion was his bluegrass music. He began playing at the age of five and mastered many instruments, including fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar. He enjoyed sharing this passion with his brothers and his sons. "The Sprouse Brothers" performed extensively in the Valley and made numerous recordings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Lunsford, Henry, Leon, Wesley and Douglas Sprouse; and four sisters, Lillie Brouillette, Susie Tutrinoli, Mary Jane Ingram and Hilda Raines. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Virginia Juanita Sprouse; five children, Ervine D. Sprouse, Jr. (wife Sharon) of Craigsville, his first set of twins Cynthia M. Botkin (husband Kevin) of Staunton and Cindy K. Sprouse of Quincy, Mass.; and his second set of twins, Timmy W. Sprouse (wife Amy) of Craigsville and Teresa W. Sprouse of Craigsville; one brother, Rodney Sprouse of Craigsville; one sister, Eudora Desper of Stuarts Draft; seven grandchildren, Holly Sprouse, Michael Ervine Sprouse, Jasmyn Botkin, Michael Lee Thornton, Brian Nichols, Austin Smith and Addie Smith; a former, but special, daughter-in-law, Mary Sprouse; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, "Diesel."
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, September 30 in Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene, officiated by the Revs. Billy Curry and Linwood Wilkes. The family will receive friends in the church on Monday before the service, beginning at 12 noon. The family will also receive friends at other times at the home of Ervine, Jr. and Sharon Sprouse.
Memorials may be directed to the Craigsville-Augusta Springs First Aid Crew, 68 West Railroad Ave., Craigsville, VA 24430; or the Craigsville Fire Department, 120 First Ave., Craigsville, VA 24430.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019