Esther S. Seltzer
Staunton - Esther Jane (Schmidt) Seltzer, 97, widow of Irvin Albert Seltzer formerly of Plaza Apartment Drive, Staunton passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Mrs. Seltzer was born in Ringtown, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Jennie (Breisch) Schmidt.
Esther was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Surviving is a daughter, Hope S. Ridge and her husband Reverend Barry Ridge of Gratz, Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Michael Ridge and his wife Kristin and their daughter, Sophia, and Dr. Stephen Ridge and his wife Dr. Sara Hawes and their two children, River and Winter.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Robert D. McCarty.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020