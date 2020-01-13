|
Ethel C. Peck
Staunton - Ethel (Kidd) Cowan Peck, 99, widow of William W. Peck, of Staunton, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Augusta Health surrounded by family.
She was born September 1, 1920 in Bland County, a daughter of the late John Thompson and Nancy Jane (Short) Kidd.
Mrs. Peck was owner and operator of Crosstowner Beauty Salon in Bluefield, VA before retirement.
Ethel was a member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church. She enjoyed handmaking quilts, and she was active with the YMCA where she enjoyed water aerobics.
Family members include a daughter, Linda H. Glenn; seven grandchildren, Mark Glenn, Traci Glenn-Patterson, Sherry Lynn Epperson, David Holston, Christopher Holston, Derek Cowan, and Jana Cowan Testerman; 16 great grandchildren, Seth Patterson, Ian Patterson, Parker Glenn, Raegan Glenn, Brittany Epperson, Joshua Holston, Zachery Holston, Jacob Holston, Bella Holston, Emily Umberger, Isaac Cowan, Hannah Cowan, Lacey Cowan, R.L. Hancock, Debbie Testerman, and John Testerman; three great-great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Loyd R. Cowan and Jerry M. Holston; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Williams Cowan; a son-in-law, William F. Glenn; four brothers, Claude Kidd, Alfred Robert Kidd, Jack Kidd, and John Kidd, Jr.; and two sisters, Flora Beckner and Hazel Puckett.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Pastor Derek Cowan.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherryvale United Methodist Church, 709 Cherry Hill Drive, Staunton, VA 24401 or the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, 708 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Mrs. Peck donated her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020