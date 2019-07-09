|
Ethel Louise (Howdyshell) Warren
Staunton -
Ethel Louise "Sis" (Howdyshell) Warren, 85, widow of Rudolph Alexander Warren, of 30 East Gay Street, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Warren was born on March 4, 1934 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Robert Whitney and Helen Louise (Knott) Howdyshell.
"Sis" as her family and friends would call her, was a proud home maker and will be remembered as a loving and kind mother, grandmother and friend to many.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by a son, Roger Dale Howdyshell; two brothers, Dean Howdyshell and Robert "Buck" Howdyshell; and a sister, Dorothy Craig.
Surviving is a son, Ronald Howdyshell of Staunton; four grandchildren, Lindsay Rae Snyder Rankin, Timothy Ray Hays, Jeanie Marie Howdyshell and Christopher Whitney Howdyshell; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Carrie Howdyshell; two sisters, Anna Thompson and Joyce Doyle, both of Staunton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, Wisconsin 54016.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 9 to July 12, 2019