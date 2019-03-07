|
|
Etta Tomlin Gibson
Staunton - Etta Tomlin (Wood) Gibson, 77, widow of Jay C. Gibson, of Plaza Drive, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Gibson was born on October 7, 1941 in Charlottesville, a daughter of the late Joseph Russell and Sadie (Thurston) Wood.
Etta was retired from Jay's Florist and A&P Foods. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her neighbors, friends, and her niece Kim.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Wood and a sister, Joyce Wells.
Surviving is a son, Gary Tomlin and his wife Linda of Crozet; a step-son, Christopher S. Gibson of Cary, North Carolina; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two nieces; two great-nieces and one great-great niece.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Services are private.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019