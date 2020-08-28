1/1
Eugene DeWitt Earl
1960 - 2020
Eugene DeWitt Earl

Staunton - Eugene D. Earl, 60, of Staunton passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 2, 1960 the son of the late Betty Jean Earl.

He was employed by Crosby Trucking Company and was a member of Victory Worship Center in Staunton.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-daughter, Fonda (Braxton) Lane.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Janet (Ransom) Earl; one daughter, Shonda Grey; two step-children, James Braxton (Cyndi) and Audrey Morgan; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Vaden (Andre) and Sabrina Waller (Warren); a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane, Staunton, Virginia at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com.

Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Victory Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 943-6938
