|
|
Eugene Ray Craig
Staunton - Eugene Ray Craig, 81 passed away April 11, 2020 at Envoy Nursing Home. He was born July 29, 1938 in New Hope, VA. Son of the late Hensel and Estalena Craig. He was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Frances M. Craig and his sister Mae Crist. One son, Scottie and wife Cindy, three step-daughters, Sue Miller and husband Ronnie, Linda McPeak, Debbie Herron and special friend MG. Six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Ray retired from Hershey Corporation where he was a long time employee. He loved to hunt, fish, camp at the river, and vacation at Myrtle Beach. He adored his family. We will see you again in heaven Paw-paw, and hear you say 'poodly-doo'. A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro is coordinating arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020