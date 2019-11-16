|
|
Eugene Roscoe Moats
Staunton - Eugene Roscoe Moats, 79, of Staunton passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville. He was born in Highland County on January 30, 1940, a son of the late Roy and Clara Moats.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Dale Moran, B.F. Caricofe, Doug Snyder, Sean Snyder, Logan Armentrout, Toby Helmick, Joe Snyder, and Kevin Smith.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019