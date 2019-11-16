Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2363
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Moats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Roscoe Moats


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Roscoe Moats Obituary
Eugene Roscoe Moats

Staunton - Eugene Roscoe Moats, 79, of Staunton passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Shenandoah House in Fishersville. He was born in Highland County on January 30, 1940, a son of the late Roy and Clara Moats.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Dale Moran, B.F. Caricofe, Doug Snyder, Sean Snyder, Logan Armentrout, Toby Helmick, Joe Snyder, and Kevin Smith.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 1000, Fishersville.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -