Eugene (Gene) Whitmore



Roanoke - Eugene (Gene) Whitmore of Roanoke passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Whitmore and son Kevin Glenn. He was survived by Eunice Anthony Whitmore and son, David. He will be remembered for his collection of Antiques. There will be no visitation, and the burial will be private. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store