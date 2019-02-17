Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
For more information about
Eugenia Hester
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
300 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia Hester


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugenia Hester Obituary
Eugenia Hester

Grottoes - Eugenia (Beckley) Hester, 95, died February 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 20, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Eric Francis Talbot Beckley and Florence Cook Beckley.

On August 15, 1946 she married her one love, Maurice N. Hester, who preceded her in death on 12/25/03. She also lost a son, Paul, on 5/16/09, and a grandson, Adam Hester, on 12/11/15.

Eugenia retired from Montgomery Wards.

Eugenia was "Jean" to many, and "Grandma" to everyone. She would tell you that she was a Cradle-Born Episcopalian. She loved her church family very much. In her later years, when her health kept her from going, the church family would visit and make sure she received communion. She loved to garden, displaying beautiful flowering plants throughout her life. She also made an amazing lemon pie and the best potato salad ever. They were always family favorites.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Hargrave and her friend Marvin Liskey of Mount Crawford, her son Colin Hester and his wife Teresa of Grottoes, five grandsons, Eric, Christian and Matthew Hargrave, Jason Via and his partner Rachel Ingraham, Daniel Hester and his partner Holly Moyer, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the home of her son & daughter-in-law at 521 Point Lookout Road, Grottoes.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 West Frederick Street, Staunton, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their tender care and kindness.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now