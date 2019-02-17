|
|
Eugenia Hester
Grottoes - Eugenia (Beckley) Hester, 95, died February 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 20, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Eric Francis Talbot Beckley and Florence Cook Beckley.
On August 15, 1946 she married her one love, Maurice N. Hester, who preceded her in death on 12/25/03. She also lost a son, Paul, on 5/16/09, and a grandson, Adam Hester, on 12/11/15.
Eugenia retired from Montgomery Wards.
Eugenia was "Jean" to many, and "Grandma" to everyone. She would tell you that she was a Cradle-Born Episcopalian. She loved her church family very much. In her later years, when her health kept her from going, the church family would visit and make sure she received communion. She loved to garden, displaying beautiful flowering plants throughout her life. She also made an amazing lemon pie and the best potato salad ever. They were always family favorites.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Hargrave and her friend Marvin Liskey of Mount Crawford, her son Colin Hester and his wife Teresa of Grottoes, five grandsons, Eric, Christian and Matthew Hargrave, Jason Via and his partner Rachel Ingraham, Daniel Hester and his partner Holly Moyer, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit at the home of her son & daughter-in-law at 521 Point Lookout Road, Grottoes.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 West Frederick Street, Staunton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their tender care and kindness.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019