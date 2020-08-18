1/
Eunice E. Argenbright Arey
1929 - 2020
Eunice E. Argenbright Arey

Bridgewater - Eunice E. Argenbright Arey, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bridgewater Home.

Eunice was born on November 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Meda (Garber) and Lonnie Argenbright.

She was a graduate of North River High School and attended Bridgewater College, worked as a Lab Tech at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, and was a member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ in Bridgewater.

She was united in marriage to Harry Newton Arey on July 16, 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2008.

Eunice is survived by a daughter, Kitra Shiflett and husband, David, of Grottoes; sons, Bert Arey of Bridgewater, Curtis Arey and wife, Sherrie, of Bridgewater, Carl Arey and wife Maxine, of Bridgewater, and Sam Arey and wife, Susan G., of Mt. Sidney; fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Don and Dale Argenbright; sisters, Leah McNett, Charlotte Whitmore, and Ruth Lineweaver; daughter-in-law, Susan M. Arey.

A private graveside service will be held St. Michael's Church Cemetery in Bridgewater, with Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's United Church of Christ, PO Box 101, Bridgewater, VA 22812.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com




Published in The News Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
