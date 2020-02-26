Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Linden Heights Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Linden Heights Baptist Church
Eunice R. Brown


1929 - 2020
Eunice R. Brown Obituary
Eunice R. Brown

Staunton - Eunice Rebecca (Braden) Brown, 90, formerly of Plaza Drive, Staunton passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Brown was born in Verona, Virginia on October, 23, 1929 a daughter of the late Walter Daniel and Beulah Gertrude (Aldhizer) Hollifield Braden.

Eunice was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church and retired from Alcoa with seventeen years of service. She enjoyed collecting Teddy Bears and traveling.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Erlen R. Brown; a grandson, Anthony Brown; a step-grandson, Eric M. Brown; three brothers, Carlos P., Paul R., and Claude H. Hollifield; two sisters, Lorna Spradlin and Mabel L. Braden; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Brown.

Surviving are three sons, David F. Brown of Staunton, Dale L. Brown of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Larry R. Brown and his wife Diane of Stuarts Draft; a daughter, Dreama B. Brown and her husband Gary of Greenville; ten grandchildren, Benjamin Miller, Chris Miller and his wife Amanda, Chris Brown and his wife Alicia, Wendy Hale and her husband Rick, Ashlyn B. Hawley and her husband Chris, Chad Brown, Naomi Brown, Michael Sluss and his wife Donica, Michelle Sluss and Amy Brown; fourteen great-grandchildren, Madison, Mollie, and Max Miller, Nicholas and Brooke Brown, Stephen, Rebekah, and Matthew Hale, Bethany Wilging and her husband Grant, Kaelyn, Braedyn, and Jaylynn Hawley, Kamryn Stinnett, and Kaylee Sluss; and special friends Betty and Glenn Sluss.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Linden Heights Baptist Church.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Linden Heights Baptist Church by Pastors Luke B. Smith and David Ball.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942 or , 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
